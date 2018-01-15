Dr. Richard Hilleman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hilleman, DC
Overview
Dr. Richard Hilleman, DC is a Chiropractor in Fontana, CA.
Locations
Dr. Richard Hilleman, DC8275 Sierra Ave Ste 104, Fontana, CA 92335 Directions (909) 428-1818
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and friendly I would recommend him to everyone
About Dr. Richard Hilleman, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1184799017
Dr. Hilleman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hilleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilleman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.