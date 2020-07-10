Richard Hogan, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Hogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Richard Hogan, MS
Overview
Richard Hogan, MS is an Audiology in Creve Coeur, MO.
Richard Hogan works at
Locations
Ear Care and Hearing of St. Louis11630 Studt Ave Ste 210, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Healthcare USA
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very satisfied with Richard Hogan professionally and personally as a very capable Audiologist and would recommend him to anyone that suspects they might have hearing deficiency. His listening, tests, and explanations were clear and accurate. The hearing aids he suggested work just fine. Thank you, Richard Hogan. Edward Brueggeman
About Richard Hogan, MS
- Audiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Missouri State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Hogan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Hogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Richard Hogan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Hogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Hogan, there are benefits to both methods.