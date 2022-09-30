Richard Keller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Keller, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Richard Keller, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Weatherford, TX.
Richard Keller works at
Locations
Eureka891 Eureka St, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 599-1200
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Richard Keller has care for our entire family for years. He cares for my parents age 70+ all the way down to the grandbabies. He listens and explains everything in detail. We have never found a provider more caring and approachable. He provides complete care and knows his limitations, providing appropriate referrals. We never have to wait for hours to be seen and are always greeted by his amazing staff.
About Richard Keller, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Keller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Richard Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Keller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.