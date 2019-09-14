Dr. Richard King, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard King, PHD
Dr. Richard King, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fresno, CA.
Dr. King works at
Locations
Schuyler Psychological Associates Inc.6700 N 1st St Ste 138, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 227-1977
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. King for around three years. Initially I was seeing him on a weekly basis, but now see him monthly. I always feel better after seeing Dr. King and truly appreciate his insight and understanding. I've been able to talk through some very difficult issues and overcome a lot of challenges with his assistance. I'd recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. Richard King, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1265455042
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
