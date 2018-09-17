Dr. Richard Kittle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kittle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kittle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Kittle, MD
Dr. Richard Kittle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valatie, NY.
Dr. Kittle works at
Dr. Kittle's Office Locations
-
1
St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates P.c.1301 River St Ste 202, Valatie, NY 12184 Directions (518) 938-1980
-
2
St Peter's Hospital Obgyn - Albany1240 New Scotland Rd, Slingerlands, NY 12159 Directions (518) 475-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kittle?
I can trust Dr. Kittle with my life weather I can make decisions or not his such a professional Dr. Who loves and treats everyone with respect and kindness. God bless the works of your hands Dr.kittle!!!
About Dr. Richard Kittle, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1881616217
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kittle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kittle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kittle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kittle works at
Dr. Kittle has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Pap Smear and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kittle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kittle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kittle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kittle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kittle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.