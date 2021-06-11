Dr. Richard Klein, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Klein, PHD
Overview
Dr. Richard Klein, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Arcadia, CA.
Dr. Klein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Doctors Medical Group Inc.150 N Santa Anita Ave Ste 735, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 462-5810
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
Compassionate
About Dr. Richard Klein, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1689865735
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.