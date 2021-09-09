Richard London has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Richard London, PA-C
Overview
Richard London, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY.
Richard London works at
Locations
-
1
Bluegrass Primary Health Care Center Inc.1306 Versailles Rd Ste 120, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 259-2635
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Richard London?
Rick is so personable and an absolute amazing healthcare provider! He really does care and takes his time to listen to his patients. I enjoy going to the doctor just to see Richard London. I highly recommend him!
About Richard London, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1811484389
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard London accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard London has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Richard London works at
3 patients have reviewed Richard London. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard London.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard London, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard London appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.