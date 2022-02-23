Dr. Lytle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Lytle, PHD
Overview
Dr. Richard Lytle, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in State College, PA.
Locations
- 1 444 E College Ave Ste 310, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 238-6380
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
Dr. Rick Lytle is the best therapist I ever had. He is professional, talented, responsible, dependable, warm, gracious, and generous. Dr. Lytle listens carefully and patiently, asks insightful questions, skillfully directs conversations toward potentially useful considerations, and doesn't seek to impress the patient with his knowledge and intellect. Charming, good natured, and upbeat, this man leaves you feeling good about your decision to seek therapy.
About Dr. Richard Lytle, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1821095274
