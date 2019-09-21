Richard Maas, LCMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Maas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Richard Maas, LCMHC
Overview
Richard Maas, LCMHC is a Counselor in Winston Salem, NC.
Richard Maas works at
Locations
Novant Health Forsyth Behavioral Health Outpatient175 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7219
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
MrRichardcares alot will help you as much as he can
About Richard Maas, LCMHC
- Counseling
- English
- Male
- 1750403853
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Maas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Maas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Maas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Richard Maas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Maas.
Richard Maas offers both online scheduling and phone appointments.