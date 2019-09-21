See All Counselors in Winston Salem, NC
Richard Maas, LCMHC

Counseling
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Richard Maas, LCMHC is a Counselor in Winston Salem, NC. 

Richard Maas works at Novant Health Forsyth Behavioral Health Outpatient in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Forsyth Behavioral Health Outpatient
    175 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7219
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 21, 2019
    MrRichardcares alot will help you as much as he can
    Latonja Littlejohn — Sep 21, 2019
    Richard Maas, LCMHC
    About Richard Maas, LCMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1750403853
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Maas, LCMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Maas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Richard Maas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Richard Maas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Richard Maas works at Novant Health Forsyth Behavioral Health Outpatient in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Richard Maas’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Richard Maas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Maas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Maas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Maas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

