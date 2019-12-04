Dr. Marcil Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Marcil Jr, PHD
Overview
Dr. Richard Marcil Jr, PHD is a Psychologist in Orlando, FL.
Locations
- 1 716 N Fern Creek Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 894-8507
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Marcil is an excellent Psychologist. There is no other Psychologist I would even want to go to besides him, I think he is the best! He is kind and compassionate and he knows when to say something when you are talking to help you figure things out. He is really good at what he does..And what I really like about him is that I don't think he is really in it to get rich, he does it because he cares...more that than for money. That makes him a higher, quality person as well and makes me trust his opinions more...I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Richard Marcil Jr, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcil Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcil Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcil Jr.
