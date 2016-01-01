See All Chiropractors in Findlay, OH
Richard Marra, CHIRMD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Richard Marra, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Richard Marra, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Findlay, OH. 

Richard Marra works at Blanchard Valley Chiropractic in Findlay, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blanchard Valley Chiropractic
    228 W Hardin St, Findlay, OH 45840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 208-5497

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Richard Marra?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Richard Marra, CHIRMD
How would you rate your experience with Richard Marra, CHIRMD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Richard Marra to family and friends

Richard Marra's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Richard Marra

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Richard Marra, CHIRMD.

About Richard Marra, CHIRMD

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1427111608
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Richard Marra, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Marra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Richard Marra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Richard Marra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Richard Marra works at Blanchard Valley Chiropractic in Findlay, OH. View the full address on Richard Marra’s profile.

Richard Marra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Marra.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Marra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Marra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Richard Marra, CHIRMD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.