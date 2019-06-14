Dr. Richard Martin, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Martin, OD
Overview of Dr. Richard Martin, OD
Dr. Richard Martin, OD is an Optometrist in Shasta Lake, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
- 1 4626 Shasta Dam Blvd, Shasta Lake, CA 96019 Directions (530) 275-0866
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough and compassionate. Dr. Martin is a great O.D.
About Dr. Richard Martin, OD
- Optometry
- English, French
- 1760458269
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
