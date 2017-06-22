See All Counselors in Largo, FL
Richard Morris, LMHC

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Richard Morris, LMHC is a Counselor in Largo, FL. 

Richard Morris works at Family & Adolescent Counseling Services in Largo, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family & Adolescent Counseling Services
    1301 Seminole Blvd Ste 103, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 213-5379
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 22, 2017
    Rick has been working with my teen for nearly a year and a half. There have been improvements by leaps and bounds, now that my son has opened up. Communication, responsibility, behavior continue to improve. My entire family likes and trusts Rick. He is non-judgmental, he listens and he helps you to be the best YOU, that you want to be.
    Photo: Richard Morris, LMHC
    About Richard Morris, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720282916
