Dr. Richard Muszynski, PHD
Overview
Dr. Richard Muszynski, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tucson, AZ.
Locations
Nicholson Psychophysiological Rehab5956 E Pima St Ste 130, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 906-7048
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Rich for six years. He's a great therapist - super calm demeanor, very nice guy, awesome listener.. he gives thoughtful, constructive advice, without criticizing. He's been great with LGBTQ* related issues and really understands what we face in society. He's great with general stuff too - has given me insight on dealing with work stressors, family stuff, and what direction my life is going. He's really been amazing with helping with my transition but he's also been a real life saver helping to cope with the pandemic. I'm grateful I found him.
About Dr. Richard Muszynski, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1831265891
Frequently Asked Questions
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Muszynski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muszynski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muszynski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muszynski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.