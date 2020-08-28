See All Physicians Assistants in Abilene, TX
Richard Newport, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Richard Newport, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Abilene, TX. 

Richard Newport works at Abilene Diagnostic Clinic in Abilene, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abilene Diagnostic Clinic Pllc
    1665 Antilley Rd Ste 200, Abilene, TX 79606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 704-5087
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Richard Newport, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770633513
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Newport, PA-C is accepting new patients.

    Richard Newport has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Richard Newport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Richard Newport works at Abilene Diagnostic Clinic in Abilene, TX.

    9 patients have reviewed Richard Newport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Newport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Newport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

