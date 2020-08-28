Richard Newport, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Newport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Richard Newport, PA-C
Richard Newport, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Abilene, TX.
Richard Newport works at
Abilene Diagnostic Clinic Pllc1665 Antilley Rd Ste 200, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 704-5087Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 3:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 3:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Richard probably saved my life. He told me to go straight to the ER after asking me some questions about my symptoms. I had a 75% blockage in the large artery they call "the widow maker" and had no idea that there was anything wrong. I had to get a stent put in to open it up. I've been seeing him for over 2 years now and am very happy with him. Thank you Richard.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1770633513
Richard Newport has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Newport accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Newport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Richard Newport works at
9 patients have reviewed Richard Newport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Newport.
