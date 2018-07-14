Richard Noland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Noland, NPP
Overview of Richard Noland, NPP
Richard Noland, NPP is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntington, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Noland's Office Locations
- 1 181 Main St Ste 102, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 645-0669
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Richard Noland?
Richard has helped both of my children: one with ADHD and the other with depression. He has an excellent way of having my teenagers open up and get to the root of their issues. I would and have recommended him to people with pre-teen and teenage children. He is truly an amazing therapist.
About Richard Noland, NPP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982896130
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Noland accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Noland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Richard Noland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Noland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Noland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Noland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.