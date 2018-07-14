See All Nurse Practitioners in Huntington, NY
Richard Noland, NPP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Richard Noland, NPP

Richard Noland, NPP is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntington, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Richard Noland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    181 Main St Ste 102, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 645-0669
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 14, 2018
    Richard has helped both of my children: one with ADHD and the other with depression. He has an excellent way of having my teenagers open up and get to the root of their issues. I would and have recommended him to people with pre-teen and teenage children. He is truly an amazing therapist.
    Carla in NY — Jul 14, 2018
    About Richard Noland, NPP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1982896130
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Noland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Richard Noland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Richard Noland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Noland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Noland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Noland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

