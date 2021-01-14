See All Neuropsychologists in Santa Rosa, CA
Neuropsychology
3.2 (23)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Richard Olcese, PSY

Richard Olcese, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Biola University/ Rosemead School Of Psychology.

Richard Olcese works at Dr. Loi C. Medvin in Santa Rosa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Richard Olcese's Office Locations

    Dr. Loi C. Medvin
    Dr. Loi C. Medvin
149 Stony Cir, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
(707) 570-0803

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Assessment Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dr. Olcese is exceptional! Not only did he finally diagnose my issues; he has set me on the path to recovery in a lot of ways.
    Angela Zanco — Jan 14, 2021
    About Richard Olcese, PSY

    Neuropsychology
    37 years of experience
    English
    1134149289
    Education & Certifications

    Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona, Ca
    Long Beach VA Med Ctr
    Biola University/ Rosemead School Of Psychology
    California State University, Chico
