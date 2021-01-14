Richard Olcese, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Olcese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Richard Olcese, PSY
Overview of Richard Olcese, PSY
Richard Olcese, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Biola University/ Rosemead School Of Psychology.
Richard Olcese's Office Locations
Dr. Loi C. Medvin149 Stony Cir, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 Directions (707) 570-0803
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Olcese is exceptional! Not only did he finally diagnose my issues; he has set me on the path to recovery in a lot of ways.
About Richard Olcese, PSY
- Neuropsychology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1134149289
Education & Certifications
- Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona, Ca
- Long Beach VA Med Ctr
- Biola University/ Rosemead School Of Psychology
- California State University, Chico
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Olcese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Olcese accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Olcese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Richard Olcese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Olcese.
