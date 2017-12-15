See All Chiropractors in Orland Park, IL
Richard Ondras, CH

Chiropractic
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Richard Ondras, CH is a Chiropractor in Orland Park, IL. 

Richard Ondras works at Ondras Chiropractic in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ondras PC
    11301 DISTINCTIVE DR, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 478-3100

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 15, 2017
I am an RN... went to Dr. Ondras after enduring 2 months of excruciating back pain of which my primary physician could not address. Upon rec of a neighbor, i went to Dr Ondras and the man is undeniably the best at what he does! He knows his anatomy and realigned my vertebra which was sublexated due to constant bending in my career and lifting. He taught me stretches and strengthening tips, brought the inflammation down surrounding my injury with an ultrasound machine. My pain remains gone!
Janeen in Orland Park, IL — Dec 15, 2017
Photo: Richard Ondras, CH
About Richard Ondras, CH

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1548277817
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Richard Ondras, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Ondras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Richard Ondras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Richard Ondras works at Ondras Chiropractic in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Richard Ondras’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Richard Ondras. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Ondras.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Ondras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Ondras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

