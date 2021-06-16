See All Physicians Assistants in Fort Myers, FL
Richard Ornato, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.6 (9)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Richard Ornato, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fort Myers, FL. 

Richard Ornato works at Gastro Health - Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health - Fort Myers
    7152 Coca Sabal Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 939-9939
  2. 2
    Care Center 25S
    9400 Gladiolus Dr Ste 250, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 939-9939
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Richard Ornato, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093707341
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Ornato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Richard Ornato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Richard Ornato works at Gastro Health - Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Richard Ornato’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Richard Ornato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Ornato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Ornato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Ornato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

