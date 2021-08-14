Dr. Richard Pashayan, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pashayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Pashayan, DC
Overview
Dr. Richard Pashayan, DC is a Chiropractor in Fresh Meadows, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5753 PARSONS BLVD, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions (718) 961-0446
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pashayan?
Dr Richard pashayan is the best chiropractor in flushing
About Dr. Richard Pashayan, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Armenian, Italian and Spanish
- 1538199021
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pashayan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pashayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pashayan speaks Armenian, Italian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pashayan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pashayan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pashayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pashayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.