Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Patterson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Richard Patterson, PHD is a Psychologist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Patterson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Therapy Institute1605 Beech St Ste B, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 778-2458
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patterson?
I was a patient for about a year before we had to move out of state due to health reasons. I was comfortable talking to him about my issues and feel that he helped me tremendously. I highly recommend him to help you sort out life’s problems
About Dr. Richard Patterson, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1184700270
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.