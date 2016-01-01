See All Chiropractors in Sewickley, PA
Richard Rafferty Jr, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
3.5 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Richard Rafferty Jr, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Sewickley, PA. 

Richard Rafferty Jr works at The Disc Institute of Pittsburgh in Sewickley, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Disc Institute of Pittsburgh
    2591 Wexford Bayne Rd Ste 403, Sewickley, PA 15143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 759-7523
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Richard Rafferty Jr, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467417311
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Rafferty Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Richard Rafferty Jr works at The Disc Institute of Pittsburgh in Sewickley, PA. View the full address on Richard Rafferty Jr’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Richard Rafferty Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Rafferty Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Rafferty Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Rafferty Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

