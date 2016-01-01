See All Surgical Assistants in Charlotte, NC
Richard Roode, PA-C

Surgical Assistance
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Overview of Richard Roode, PA-C

Richard Roode, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Charlotte, NC. 

Richard Roode works at Novant Health University Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Richard Roode's Office Locations

    Novant Health University Family Physicians
    10810 MALLARD CREEK RD, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3538
    Insurance Accepted

    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Richard Roode, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Surgical Assistance
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1275839532
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

