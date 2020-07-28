See All Chiropractors in San Clemente, CA
Richard Roth

Chiropractic
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Richard Roth is a Chiropractor in San Clemente, CA. 

Richard Roth works at South Coast Chiropractic Clinic in San Clemente, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Coast Chiropractic Clinic
    655 Camino de los Mares Ste 121, San Clemente, CA 92673 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 498-3262
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Acupuncture
Arthritis
Back Disorders

Treatment frequency



Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 28, 2020
    Excellent doctor. As a triple boarded and fellowship trained physician, in Northern California, I traveled to Southern California after I sustained a fall that resulted in poly trauma after a recommendation of another patient of Dr. Roth's, and I am so glad I did-it was really worth the trip and time I stayed in the area to heal up and get his treatment. Dr. Roth is a Chiropractor Orthopedist (not many of these in the United States and certainly none where I reside) he really helped me a lot and got me back to work in shorter time than was anticipated so that I could see my own patients. It is very doubtful I would have progressed as well as I did without him and in actuality it was because of Dr Roth-not my other medical providers that I did so well. I can never express the gratitude I feel for the treatment he provided me. He also stayed open to help his patients in the height of the pandemic when most other providers closed their doors. I really feel I owe a lot to this partic
    About Richard Roth

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508916230
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Claremont McKenna College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Roth is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Richard Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Richard Roth works at South Coast Chiropractic Clinic in San Clemente, CA. View the full address on Richard Roth’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Richard Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Roth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

