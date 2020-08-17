Dr. Richard Sexton, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sexton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Sexton, PHD
Overview
Dr. Richard Sexton, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Sexton works at
Locations
Summit Behavioral Healthcare1101 Summit Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45237 Directions (513) 836-0490
Ratings & Reviews
I was feeling very frustrated and sad. He helped me understand where the feelings were coming from and by talking with him I am feeling better with every visit.
About Dr. Richard Sexton, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1427149533
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sexton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sexton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sexton.
