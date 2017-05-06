Dr. Shaffer accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Shaffer, DC
Overview
Dr. Richard Shaffer, DC is a Chiropractor in Austin, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1510 W 34th St Ste 203, Austin, TX 78703 Directions (512) 374-1677
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience, he will let you call when you need him and he doesn't try and lock you into a year program like most.
About Dr. Richard Shaffer, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.