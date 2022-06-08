Richard Spaulding, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Spaulding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Richard Spaulding, CHIRMD
Overview
Richard Spaulding, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Muncie, IN.
Locations
Dr. Richard Spaulding2480 W Kilgore Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 288-3933
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
More physically effective and cost effective than two doctors a physical therapist and two ex ray techs combined, for my back issues
About Richard Spaulding, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1255331732
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Spaulding accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Spaulding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Richard Spaulding. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Spaulding.
