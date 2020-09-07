Dr. Richard Spring, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Spring, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Spring, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Jackson, TN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 156 W University Pkwy Ste B, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 217-3261
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spring?
Dr. Spring is a wonderful doctor and has helped me out of a very dark hole. It took a while but now I am doing great with meds. He's! the best
About Dr. Richard Spring, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1134214224
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Internship Consortium
- University of Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Spring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.