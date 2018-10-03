Richard Stout accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Stout, MS
Overview
Richard Stout, MS is a Counselor in Lake Mary, FL.
Richard Stout works at
Locations
Psychiatric Interventions PA3272 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 1820, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 323-0027
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I find him very helpful and understanding. He listens well and takes the time to work out a good method to approach your issues.
About Richard Stout, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1184799983
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Stout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Richard Stout works at
8 patients have reviewed Richard Stout. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Stout.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Stout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Stout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.