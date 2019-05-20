Dr. Tedeschi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Tedeschi, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Tedeschi, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Concord, NC.
Dr. Tedeschi works at
Fishback Psychological Services P.c.
236 Le Phillip Ct NE Ste D, Concord, NC 28025
(704) 342-1812
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Tedeschi was referred to me by 3 different people, and I am so glad I found his practice. I’ve been seeing him for nearly 5 years off and on, and the difference between my personal and emotional life between then and now is a total 180° turn. I can’t help but thank Dr. Tedeschi for getting me there by helping me shift my thought patterns and behaviors into positive ones that result in healthy change in my life.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1386709350
Dr. Tedeschi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tedeschi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tedeschi.
