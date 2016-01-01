Dr. Richard Tibor, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tibor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Tibor, PHD
Dr. Richard Tibor, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Redondo Beach, CA.
Healthcare Partners Medical Grp502 Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 316-0811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1326078718
Dr. Tibor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tibor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tibor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tibor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.