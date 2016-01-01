Dr. Richard Torres, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Torres, OD
Overview of Dr. Richard Torres, OD
Dr. Richard Torres, OD is an Optometrist in Albuquerque, NM.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Torres' Office Locations
- 1 1412 N Renaissance Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87107 Directions (505) 344-9198
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torres?
About Dr. Richard Torres, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1760491161
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.