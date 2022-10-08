See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Long Beach, CA
Richard Vogel, MA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Richard Vogel, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.9 (52)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Richard Vogel, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Medical Center - Philadelphia, PA (Hospital Admin.)

Richard Vogel works at Richard M. Vogel in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Amanda Smith, LMFT
Amanda Smith, LMFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Meredith Heckler, MA
Meredith Heckler, MA
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Sundays ONLY
    1945 Palo Verde Ave Ste 203, Long Beach, CA 90815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 690-6846
  2. 2
    Primary Office
    23547 Moulton Pkwy Ste 209, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 690-6846

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Richard Vogel?

    Oct 08, 2022
    I came across Richard Vogel while searching for a licensed therapist in OC and I am so happy I did! I was hesitant about Telehealth therapy at first, but I don't think I will ever go back to in-person therapy. Telehealth has proved to be just as effective and much easier to manage into my schedule. Richard is the best therapist I have ever had because he challenges my thoughts/fears and is direct yet compassionate. I already feel like I have made progress in just a couple of months. Thank you for accepting me as a new client, I am forever grateful!
    Tala — Oct 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Richard Vogel, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Richard Vogel, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Richard Vogel to family and friends

    Richard Vogel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Richard Vogel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Richard Vogel, MA.

    About Richard Vogel, MA

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841469129
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center - Philadelphia, PA (Hospital Admin.)
    Residency
    Internship
    • North Country Hospitals - Canton, NY (Hospital Admin.)
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Vogel, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Vogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Richard Vogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    52 patients have reviewed Richard Vogel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Vogel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Vogel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Vogel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Richard Vogel, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.