Dr. Richard Weiher, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Weiher, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Reno, NV.
Dr. Weiher works at
Locations
Dr. Richard G Weiher PHD427 Ridge St Ste A, Reno, NV 89501 Directions (775) 324-1988
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Weiher, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1598724858
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiher.
