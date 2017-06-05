See All Counselors in Houston, TX
Richard Yohr, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Richard Yohr, LPC

Counseling
3.8 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Richard Yohr, LPC is a Counselor in Houston, TX. 

Richard Yohr works at Yohr Counseling Services Inc in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Gina Baiamonte, LPC
Gina Baiamonte, LPC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Deborah Feinsilver, LMFT
Deborah Feinsilver, LMFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Yohr Counseling Services Inc
    16350 Park Ten Pl Ste 100-14, Houston, TX 77084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 923-4863
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Richard Yohr?

    Jun 05, 2017
    Richard is a top-notch therapist. He is soft spoken but knows the right time and manner to make a point. He is very clear that therapy is the client's process and he is there to guide, not to make decisions for the client. He provides a very flexible schedule and is really understanding about rescheduling and cancellations. I am very likely, and have, referred others to him.
    Chicago, IL — Jun 05, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Richard Yohr, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Richard Yohr, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Richard Yohr to family and friends

    Richard Yohr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Richard Yohr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Richard Yohr, LPC.

    About Richard Yohr, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629244561
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Yohr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Richard Yohr works at Yohr Counseling Services Inc in Houston, TX. View the full address on Richard Yohr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Richard Yohr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Yohr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Yohr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Yohr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Richard Yohr, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.