Dr. Richard Young, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.6 (32)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Richard Young, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Riverside, CA. 

Dr. Young works at Pathways Counseling Center Riverside, CA in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pathways Counseling Center
    6840 Indiana Ave Ste 240, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Tricare

    Sep 07, 2016
    The wife and I had been having lots of little issues that had begun to mount. The pettiness had built to a massive level. So she asked if I'd consider counseling. I reluctantly said yes. She found Dr. Young, without my help. I expected some dude who would basically tell me I'm being unfair while charging me an arm and a leg to do so. WRONG!!! We've had some not-so pleasant "moments" in his office. Yet he has maintained, a professional & fair atmosphere. Super easy to talk to! Like a friend.
    J. W. in Riverside, CA — Sep 07, 2016
    About Dr. Richard Young, PHD

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134322951
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • California Baptist University Counseling Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • California Baptist University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Young, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Young works at Pathways Counseling Center Riverside, CA in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Young’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

