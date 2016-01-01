Dr. Zakreski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Zakreski, PHD
Overview
Dr. Richard Zakreski, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Shrewsbury, NJ.
Dr. Zakreski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clinical Psychology Associates LLC40 Avenue At the Cmn Ste 203, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Directions (732) 544-9079
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zakreski?
About Dr. Richard Zakreski, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1093780249
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zakreski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zakreski works at
Dr. Zakreski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zakreski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zakreski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zakreski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.