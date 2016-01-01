Richard Zupancic, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Zupancic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Richard Zupancic, CH
Overview
Richard Zupancic, CH is a Chiropractor in Clarksville, IN.
Richard Zupancic works at
Locations
-
1
Clarksville Spine & Rehabilitation815 EASTERN BLVD, Clarksville, IN 47129 Directions (888) 415-1071
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Richard Zupancic?
About Richard Zupancic, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1598854218
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Zupancic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Zupancic accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Zupancic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Richard Zupancic works at
Richard Zupancic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Zupancic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Zupancic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Zupancic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.