See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Rick Dinh, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rick Dinh, OD

Optometry
4.4 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Rick Dinh, OD

Dr. Rick Dinh, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Dinh works at Sam's Club Optical 30-4721 in Houston, TX with other offices in Richmond, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrew Kant, OD
Dr. Andrew Kant, OD
3.5 (25)
View Profile

Dr. Dinh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sam's Club Optical 30-4721
    7950 Fm 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 377-8171
  2. 2
    Sam's Club Pharmacy 10-6867
    22402 Bellaire Blvd, Richmond, TX 77407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 843-0095
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dinh?

    Mar 15, 2022
    Dr. Dinh is the best eye doctor I have seen so far. He takes his time to show visuals, comparisons to last check up. I’m highly recommending him.
    MMC — Mar 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rick Dinh, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rick Dinh, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dinh to family and friends

    Dr. Dinh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dinh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rick Dinh, OD.

    About Dr. Rick Dinh, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093841751
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dinh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rick Dinh, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.