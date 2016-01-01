Rick Harris, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rick Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rick Harris, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rick Harris, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Weston, FL.
Rick Harris works at
Locations
1
The Center for Proven Recovery17100 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 1, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 217-2444
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Rick Harris, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1013046945
Frequently Asked Questions
Rick Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rick Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Rick Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rick Harris.
