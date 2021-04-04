See All Counselors in Saint Louis, MO
Rick Pearl, LPC

Counseling
3.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Rick Pearl, LPC is a Counselor in Saint Louis, MO. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    677 N New Ballas Rd Ste 208, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 230-6064
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 04, 2021
    I worked with Rick off and on over several years, and found him to be an outstanding therapist who helped me tremendously through some rough times. He is empathic, direct when necessary, has a sense of humor and easily establishes rapport with his clients. I have referred several people to him over the years, and everyone has been pleased and experienced personal growth. I recommend him highly.
    Apr 04, 2021
    Photo: Rick Pearl, LPC
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rick Pearl, LPC.

    Rick Pearl, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215922489
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rick Pearl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Rick Pearl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rick Pearl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rick Pearl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rick Pearl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

