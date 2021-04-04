Rick Pearl accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rick Pearl, LPC
Overview
Rick Pearl, LPC is a Counselor in Saint Louis, MO.
Locations
- 1 677 N New Ballas Rd Ste 208, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (636) 230-6064
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I worked with Rick off and on over several years, and found him to be an outstanding therapist who helped me tremendously through some rough times. He is empathic, direct when necessary, has a sense of humor and easily establishes rapport with his clients. I have referred several people to him over the years, and everyone has been pleased and experienced personal growth. I recommend him highly.
About Rick Pearl, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1215922489
Frequently Asked Questions
Rick Pearl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Rick Pearl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rick Pearl.
