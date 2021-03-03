Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richard Thompson, PHD
Dr. Richard Thompson, PHD is a Counselor in Austin, TX.
- 1 1011 W 31st St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 371-7020
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
Looking for an excellent counselor? Look no further! Dr. Thompson is absolutely wonderful in a million different ways. I feel like he saved my life, or at least saved me from myself and my choices in relationships. I became a better and more confident person, and I feel that I have him to thank for it. He genuinely cared about me and my well being. He let me vent each visit and listened intently to what was going on in my life, never criticizing or passing judgement. He would provide thoughtful insight and helped me look at things in a different way or from different viewpoints. Dr. Thompson was always professional and so very kind, genuine and laid back. I trusted him wholeheartedly and loved him to pieces (and it was very hard for me to trust). Dr. Thompson always made me feel at ease when I was in his office, unlike prior therapists who made me feel like I was being psychoanalyzed, or made me feel uncomfortable. I cannot recommend Dr. Rick Thompson enough!
- Counseling
- English
- 1073610697
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
