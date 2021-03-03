See All Counselors in Austin, TX
Dr. Richard Thompson, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Richard Thompson, PHD

Counseling
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Richard Thompson, PHD is a Counselor in Austin, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    1011 W 31st St, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 371-7020
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?

    Mar 03, 2021
    Looking for an excellent counselor? Look no further! Dr. Thompson is absolutely wonderful in a million different ways. I feel like he saved my life, or at least saved me from myself and my choices in relationships. I became a better and more confident person, and I feel that I have him to thank for it. He genuinely cared about me and my well being. He let me vent each visit and listened intently to what was going on in my life, never criticizing or passing judgement. He would provide thoughtful insight and helped me look at things in a different way or from different viewpoints. Dr. Thompson was always professional and so very kind, genuine and laid back. I trusted him wholeheartedly and loved him to pieces (and it was very hard for me to trust). Dr. Thompson always made me feel at ease when I was in his office, unlike prior therapists who made me feel like I was being psychoanalyzed, or made me feel uncomfortable. I cannot recommend Dr. Rick Thompson enough!
    Michelle Smith — Mar 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Thompson, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Thompson, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Thompson to family and friends

    Dr. Thompson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Thompson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Thompson, PHD.

    About Dr. Richard Thompson, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073610697
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Thompson, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.