Dr. Winkelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rick Winkelman, OD
Overview of Dr. Rick Winkelman, OD
Dr. Rick Winkelman, OD is an Optometrist in Reno, NV.
Dr. Winkelman works at
Dr. Winkelman's Office Locations
-
1
Rick G. Winkelman Od Professional Corp.2200 Harvard Way Ste A, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 827-3644
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winkelman?
Extremely knowledgeable and professional. He takes time to answer all questions and concerns, provides further information, is aware of current research and provides continuing support at anytime after the appointment! He clearly, truly cares!
About Dr. Rick Winkelman, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1447302534
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winkelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winkelman works at
Dr. Winkelman speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkelman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winkelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winkelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.