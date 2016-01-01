Dr. Ricky Behncke, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behncke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricky Behncke, DC
Overview
Dr. Ricky Behncke, DC is a Chiropractor in Janesville, WI.
Dr. Behncke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Douglas & Mork Chiropractic SC409 E Milwaukee St, Janesville, WI 53545 Directions (608) 728-7073
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Behncke?
About Dr. Ricky Behncke, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1437222072
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behncke accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behncke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behncke works at
Dr. Behncke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behncke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behncke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behncke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.