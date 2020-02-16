Ricky Powell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ricky Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ricky Powell, PA-C
Overview
Ricky Powell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University Of Nebraska.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 845 N New Ballas Ct, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 983-4700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ricky Powell?
Return visit to check on status of my wrist injury. Excellent information, from pleasant and competent doctor.
About Ricky Powell, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1497782106
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska
- PARK COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Ricky Powell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ricky Powell accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ricky Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Ricky Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ricky Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ricky Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ricky Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.