Dr. Rion Marcus, DC

Chiropractic
2.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rion Marcus, DC is a Chiropractor in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Western States Chiropractic College.

Dr. Marcus works at New Mexico Chiropractic Center in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    N. Mex. Chiropractic Center PC
    10555 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste 30 Bldg 1, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 299-6622

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Spine
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments
Head and Neck Conditions
Arthritis of the Spine
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments
Head and Neck Conditions

Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iliotibial Band Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neuro-Muscular Conditions Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Paresthesia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Rion Marcus, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124369947
    Education & Certifications

    • Western States Chiropractic College
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rion Marcus, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marcus works at New Mexico Chiropractic Center in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Marcus’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

