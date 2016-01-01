Riskat Fadonougbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Riskat Fadonougbo, PMHNP
Overview of Riskat Fadonougbo, PMHNP
Riskat Fadonougbo, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Riskat Fadonougbo works at
Riskat Fadonougbo's Office Locations
-
1
Friend Family Health Center800 E 55th St, Chicago, IL 60615 Directions (312) 682-6110
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Riskat Fadonougbo?
About Riskat Fadonougbo, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154967230
Frequently Asked Questions
Riskat Fadonougbo works at
Riskat Fadonougbo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Riskat Fadonougbo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Riskat Fadonougbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Riskat Fadonougbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.