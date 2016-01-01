See All Nurse Practitioners in Charlotte, NC
Rita Agunobi, PMHNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Rita Agunobi, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Rita Agunobi, PMHNP-BC

Rita Agunobi, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC. 

Rita Agunobi works at Freedom Medical Clinic in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Julia Banks, FNP
Julia Banks, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Jennifer Lopez, FNP
Jennifer Lopez, FNP
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Marissa Hyatt, AGACNP-BC
Marissa Hyatt, AGACNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Rita Agunobi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Freedom Medical and Urgent Care
    2905 Freedom Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 394-3033
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rita Agunobi?

    Photo: Rita Agunobi, PMHNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Rita Agunobi, PMHNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rita Agunobi to family and friends

    Rita Agunobi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rita Agunobi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rita Agunobi, PMHNP-BC.

    About Rita Agunobi, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205374865
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rita Agunobi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rita Agunobi works at Freedom Medical Clinic in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Rita Agunobi’s profile.

    Rita Agunobi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rita Agunobi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rita Agunobi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rita Agunobi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rita Agunobi, PMHNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.