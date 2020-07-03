Dr. Archambault accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rita Archambault, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rita Archambault, PHD is a Counselor in Mesa, AZ.
Dr. Archambault works at
Locations
Betherapy Counseling LLC1845 S Dobson Rd Ste 213, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 580-9582
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Rita is wonderful. A warm, caring, compassionate person who knows how to challenge you and bring you around to realizations easily and organically. She helped me realize things I didnt know about myself. And she is just fun to talk to! She was very accessible.
About Dr. Rita Archambault, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1700801545
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Archambault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Archambault. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Archambault.
