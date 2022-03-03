Rita Barron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rita Barron, CNM
Overview of Rita Barron, CNM
Rita Barron, CNM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Visalia, CA.
Rita Barron works at
Rita Barron's Office Locations
Visalia Womens Specialty Medical Group1700 S Court St Ste B, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 741-1202
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Rita is one of the best out there. She is always very serious because she takes her job very seriously. When I had health complications during my pregnancy she was very straightforward and professional but still followed my birth plan even though she already knew it wasn't going to work. After exhausting all methods of induction I finally gave in and had a c-section, she made me feel better about it as I took it pretty hard. She was also very supportive when I was diagnosed with breast cancer at the beginning of this year. She's got a tough attitude but will be tough to fight for what's best for you also. Definitely recommend.
About Rita Barron, CNM
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1528119237
Frequently Asked Questions
Rita Barron accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rita Barron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Rita Barron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rita Barron.
