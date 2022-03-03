See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Visalia, CA
Rita Barron, CNM

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (12)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Rita Barron, CNM

Rita Barron, CNM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Visalia, CA. 

Rita Barron works at VISALIA WOMENS SPECIALTY MEDICAL GROUP in Visalia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Rita Barron's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Visalia Womens Specialty Medical Group
    1700 S Court St Ste B, Visalia, CA 93277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 741-1202
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Rita Barron, CNM

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528119237
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rita Barron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Rita Barron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rita Barron works at VISALIA WOMENS SPECIALTY MEDICAL GROUP in Visalia, CA. View the full address on Rita Barron’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Rita Barron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rita Barron.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.